KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 72,764.24 High: 73,060.74 Low: 72,462.49 Net Change: 862.15 Volume (000): 313,377 Value (000): 16,715,349 Makt Cap (000) 2,304,594,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,371.99 NET CH (+) 269.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,391.35 NET CH (+) 138.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,018.93 NET CH (+) 121.67 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,519.26 NET CH (+) 236.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,695.95 NET CH (-) 1.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,633.50 NET CH (+) 12.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 06- MAY -2024 ====================================

