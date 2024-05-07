May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-07

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 06, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 06, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 72,764.24
High:                      73,060.74
Low:                       72,462.49
Net Change:                   862.15
Volume (000):                313,377
Value (000):              16,715,349
Makt Cap (000)         2,304,594,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,371.99
NET CH                    (+) 269.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,391.35
NET CH                    (+) 138.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,018.93
NET CH                    (+) 121.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,519.26
NET CH                    (+) 236.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,695.95
NET CH                      (-) 1.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,633.50
NET CH                     (+) 12.11
------------------------------------
As on:                 06- MAY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories