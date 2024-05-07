Markets Print 2024-05-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 72,764.24
High: 73,060.74
Low: 72,462.49
Net Change: 862.15
Volume (000): 313,377
Value (000): 16,715,349
Makt Cap (000) 2,304,594,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,371.99
NET CH (+) 269.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,391.35
NET CH (+) 138.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,018.93
NET CH (+) 121.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,519.26
NET CH (+) 236.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,695.95
NET CH (-) 1.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,633.50
NET CH (+) 12.11
------------------------------------
As on: 06- MAY -2024
====================================
