Pakistan

PCB unveils ‘Matrix’ jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

BR Web Desk Published May 6, 2024 Updated May 6, 2024 10:08pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the national cricket team’s official jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The cricket board announced the development on X - saying the jersey was available for pre-order on its official store.

The board also released a promotional video showing Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah donning the new kit.

PCB announces 18-member squad for Ireland, England tours

The jersey carries a star above the PCB logo symbolising Pakistan’s victory in the 2009 World Cup, and the Pakistan flag at the back above the name and number.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will begin in June with matches being played in West Indies and the United States.

