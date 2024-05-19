AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Print 2024-05-19

PM vows to help out students

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the Pakistan’s ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance to the students.

He said Prime Minister Office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation, the PM said in a post.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with the Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham and directed him to provide every kind of support and help to Pakistani students in the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

PM Shehbaz says constantly monitoring situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

The Prime Minister instructed the ambassador to visit the hostels and meet the students. He asked the ambassador to keep in constant touch with parents of the students and provide timely information to them.

The Prime Minister instructed the embassy to provide medical facilities to the injured students. He said immediate arrangements should be made for those injured students who want to return to Pakistan. He said the government will bear the cost in this regard.

The Prime Minister said he is personally monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan. He assured that Pakistani students will not be left alone in this situation and that the government is also in touch with the government of Kyrgyzstan.

The ambassador informed the Prime Minister about the situation and said that no Pakistani was killed in the incident and the embassy is assisting the injured students.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has established a contact with Kyrgyz authorities to ensure protection of Pakistani students.

In a post on X handle, Dar said the Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to fully facilitate Pakistani students.

Shehbaz Sharif Kyrgyzstan

