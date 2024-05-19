PTI concerned at fixing of Tyrian case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed grave concerns over the fixing of the Tyrian case involving party founding chairman Imran Khan after a hiatus of one year, and two judges of a three-judge bench had already ruled against the maintainability of the case.

In a statement issued here, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan termed it a shameful attempt to keep Imran Khan in jail unlawfully.

He said that Khan’s opponents have now pinned hope on the absurd and baseless case after facing humiliation in Toshakhana, Cipher and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He stated that Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has once again proved his bias against Imran Khan by constituting a fresh bench to hear the case instead of announcing the three-member bench’s verdict headed by him, in which two judges had ruled against the maintainability of the case and even uploaded the decision on the court website.

Hasan pointed out that six IHC judges, in their letter, also highlighted several instances of clear interference by the state institutions and pressure on judges in Tyrian case.

After exposing the meddling of state institutions and pressure on judges in politically motivated cases including Tyrian case, he added, there was no legal or moral justification to proceed with the case any further.

He termed filing of bogus fake and fabricated cases like Tyrian and Iddat cases against Imran Khan as a clear sign of the defeat and moral degradation of those bent upon making Imran Khan subject to their personal vendata.

He stated that around 200 bogus and false cases registered against Imran Khan, the plaintiff in Tyrian case remained unknown, but enjoyed the special patronage of state lawyers.

He demanded that keeping in view the legal requirements the case should be dismissed immediately.

