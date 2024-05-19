AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
May 20, 2024
World

Saudi crown prince, US national security adviser meet on Gaza, bilateral deal

Reuters Published May 19, 2024

CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met to discuss a broad bilateral agreement and Israel’s war in Gaza, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting in the Saudi city of Dhahran reviewed “the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the two countries, which are almost being finalised,” a statement read.

Washington and Riyadh have been discussing U.S. security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance as part of a broader deal that the U.S. hopes would lead to normalising Saudi-Israeli relations.

Israel minister says opposes Israeli post-war ‘control’ over Gaza

Saudi leader and President Joe Biden’s top security aide also discussed the need to find a “credible track for bringing about the two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinians, stop the war against Hamas in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, the statement said.

The Biden administration and Saudi Arabia have been seeking to finalise the nuclear agreement, Reuters reported early this month, even as Israel-Saudi normalisation, part of a Middle East “grand bargain”, remains elusive.

The White House said on Friday that Sullivan would visit Saudi Arabia and Israel to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including Gaza and efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region.

Saudi Arabia, as the world’s largest oil exporter, is not an obvious candidate for a nuclear pact typically aimed at building power plants.

But the kingdom is seeking to generate substantial renewable energy and reduce emissions under an ambitious long-term plan, while critics say Riyadh might want nuclear expertise in case it someday wished to acquire nuclear weapons, despite safeguards enshrined in any deal with Washington to prevent this.

Comments

200 characters
Mubashir Munir May 19, 2024 01:08pm
USA is becoming the champions of human rights is advocating killing of more than 36000 Muslims in Gaza and Rafah shame on USA and Israel
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mubashir Munir May 19, 2024 01:12pm
USA should stop this killing and destruction immediately
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

