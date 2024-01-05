BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dallas to hold T20 World Cup opener, Barbados gets final

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024 08:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MIAMI: The opening game of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup final will be held in Dallas with the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, organisers announced on Friday.

The expanded 20-team tournament is being jointly held by the United States and the West Indies and will get under way on June 1st at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. Texas, when the USA take on Canada.

A total of 16 games will be held in the United States – the first time that a major international cricket tournament is held in the country.

A new venue in New York will host the big clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 9 – one of eight games to be held at the 34,000 stadium being built in Nassau County.

Sri Lanka name different captains for Test, ODI and T20 sides

Lauderhill in South Florida, the most established cricket venue in the USA, will host games featuring India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Defending champions England will begin their title defence on June 4 in Barbados against Scotland and 2022 finalists, Pakistan, will get under way when they play the USA in Dallas.

England will go up against traditional rivals Australia in Barbados on June 8.

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams progressing to the ‘Super Eights’.

The Super Eight games will all be held in the Caribbean – in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The two top teams from each group in the Super Eight will progress to the semi-finals, which will be held in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on Jun 26/27. The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

Draw for group stage:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

World Cup Twenty20 Twenty20 World Cup T20 tournament

Comments

1000 characters

Dallas to hold T20 World Cup opener, Barbados gets final

Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches higher against US dollar

US and Europe launch new diplomatic drive to stop Gaza war escalating

Nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Haleem Adil accepted from Sindh

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

K-Electric enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’, killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Read more stories