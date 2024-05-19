Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned charge d’affaires of the Kyrgyz Embassy Melis Moldaliev on Saturday and handed over a strong demarche over Friday night’s incidents against Pakistani students studying in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Five Pakistani students were among several foreigners subjected to mob violence late on Friday night in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek.

“The charge d’affaires of the Kyrgyz Embassy Melis Moldaliev was called to the Foreign Office for a demarche by Director General (ECO & CARs) Aizaz Khan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz says constantly monitoring situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

She said that the Kyrgyz diplomat was conveyed the deep concerns of the Government of Pakistan about the reports of last night’s incidents against Pakistani students studying in the Kyrgyz Republic. “It was impressed on the Kyrgyz Charge d’affaires that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens residing in the Kyrgyz Republic,” she said.

She added that the Government of Pakistan takes the matter of the safety and security of its nationals around the world very seriously and will take all necessary measures to ensure their wellbeing. She added that the Government of Pakistan has been in contact with the Kyrgyz Government to ensure the safety and security of its nationals at risk in view of the mob riots of last night in the Kyrgyz Republic.

She further stated that the Kyrgyz authorities have expressed regret at the incidents of violence against foreign nationals including Pakistanis in Bishkek last night. “They have also pledged to hold an inquiry and punish the perpetrators,” she said.

Embassy of Pakistan has opened emergency helplines and is responding to queries of students and their families. “Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hassan Ali Zaigham has been in close contact with senior Kyrgyz authorities,” she said. According to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, she said four Pakistanis were provided first aid and discharged while one is under treatment for jaw injury.

She further stated that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister has directed the Foreign Office to monitor the situation round-the-clock and to fully assist and facilitate Pakistani nationals. According to the spokesperson, there are a total of 10,000 Pakistani students currently studying in various education institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, at the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hassan Zaigham met the Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz in connection with the incidents of violence in Bishkek.

“Ambassador Hassan Zaigham strongly raised the concerns of Pakistani nationals particularly the large number of affected Pakistani students and their families,” Foreign Office said. It added that the ambassador urged the Kyrgyz Government to prioritise the safeguarding of Pakistani nationals. “The Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister informed that the Kyrgyz authorities have controlled the situation which is now back to normal,” it added. It stated that the ambassador said that the Kyrgyz Police is providing security to all the hostels and the matter is being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz President. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz assured the ambassador that the Government of Kyrgyzstan would take legal action against the perpetrators of yesterday’s attack, it added. He also informed that 14 foreign nationals including some Pakistanis were discharged after first aid. One Pakistani national remains under treatment,” it added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Embassy in Bishkek, stated that foreign students living in the Kyrgyz capital, including those from Pakistan, were attacked by locals in the aftermath of their brawl with Egyptian nationals on May 13. According to media reports, a “spontaneous protest against foreigners” that began last night in Bishkek ended Saturday morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham posted a video update on X on the situation. According to him, local extremist elements had attacked six hostels of international students and their private residences last night in Bishkek, injuring 14. He said one Pakistani, Shahzeb, was under treatment in a hospital and he had visited the student on the prime minister’s instructions.

