PCB announces 18-member squad for Ireland, England tours

LAHORE: Pakistanis selectors have recalled fast bowler Haris Rauf and medium-pacer Hasan Ali for the T20 internationals in Ireland and England later this month, as the 18-man squad was announced that will take on Ireland from May 10-14 and England from May 22-30 during an upcoming tour.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan and Muhammad Irfan Khan who suffered injuries last month against New Zealand were also included in the squad.

Spinner Usama Mir and fast bowler Zaman Khan failed to get berth in the squad. The squad will be reduced to 15 players for the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US this summer.

Member of the National Selection Committee Wahab Riaz said, “We are having fitness issues with a few players but we hope that during the England tour, we will be able to finalise the World Cup squad.”

Talking to media, here Thursday, Wahab Riaz said, “Crafting this squad was a challenging task due to the outstanding talent available, but after thorough deliberation and considering various cricketing aspects, we have finalised the 18 players.”

It may be noted that all the 20 World Cup teams had to submit preliminary 15-member squads to the International Cricket Council by May 1 deadline, but they can make changes until May 25.

Wahab said, “The squad encompasses a robust top-order featuring Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan; an effective middle-order with Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan Khan; versatile all-rounders in Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha; a pace battery led by Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi; and the spin prowess of Abrar Ahmed.”

To a query, he said they understand Usama and Zaman will be disappointed and they should be as they must be looking ahead to the tours of Ireland and England. They are quality cricketers and have long careers ahead of them. They need to continue to focus on their cricket so that they are available, if required, he added.

Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to depart for Dublin on May 7 following a three-day training camp in Lahore from May 4 to 6.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan.

