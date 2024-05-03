AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
Activities of Port Qasim

Published 03 May, 2024

KARACHI: Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships namely, Maersk Cairo, Akij Moon, Sea Song, Woohyun Star and Lusail, scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Fuel oil, Steel Coil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-2, Oil Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1 and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday 1st May, 2024. Meanwhile two more ships, Yun Ding-19 and Marina Arung carrying Palm oil and EDS Oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours (.)

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cario and Tristar Prosperity left the port on Thursday morning.

Cargo volume of 96,142 tonnes, comprising 70,613 tonnes imports cargo and 25,529 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,124 Containers (439 TEUs Imports and 685 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 2 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Yun Ding-19 and Marina Arung& another ship, APL LE Havre carrying Palm oil, EDS Oil and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT on today 2nd May, while another containers ship, APL Minnesota is due arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 03rd May, 2024.

Nearly, 3398 containers comprising of 1805 containers import and 1593 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 803 of 20’s and 349 of 40’s loaded while 200 of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 266 of 20’s and 655 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 08 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

