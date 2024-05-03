KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 02, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,657.64 High: 71,292.83 Low: 70,562.12 Net Change: 444.91 Volume (000): 210,432 Value (000): 10,882,848 Makt Cap (000) 2,243,916,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,765.92 NET CH (+) 26.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,051.88 NET CH (+) 20.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,721.67 NET CH (-) 58.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,872.67 NET CH (+) 16.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,468.47 NET CH (-) 22.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,590.38 NET CH (-) 133.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 02- MAY -2024 ====================================

