BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,657.64
High: 71,292.83
Low: 70,562.12
Net Change: 444.91
Volume (000): 210,432
Value (000): 10,882,848
Makt Cap (000) 2,243,916,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,765.92
NET CH (+) 26.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,051.88
NET CH (+) 20.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,721.67
NET CH (-) 58.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,872.67
NET CH (+) 16.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,468.47
NET CH (-) 22.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,590.38
NET CH (-) 133.25
------------------------------------
As on: 02- MAY -2024
====================================
