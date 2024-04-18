AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Doha dethrones Singapore as world’s best airport, Dubai comes in 7th place

  • Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024 evaluates traveler experiences across different airport services and product key performance indicators
BR Life & Style Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 05:36pm
ORCHARD at Hamad International Airport is an indoor tropical garden that unfolds as an oasis of tranquility that allows business travelers to unwind and recharge. Photo: Hamad International Airport
ORCHARD at Hamad International Airport is an indoor tropical garden that unfolds as an oasis of tranquility that allows business travelers to unwind and recharge. Photo: Hamad International Airport

Twelve-time winner Singapore was edged out of the top spot by Doha in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024 released on Wednesday. Hamad International Airport beat out Singapore Changi Airport, while Dubai came in seventh place after jumping 10 places.

Munich, Zurich, and Istanbul rounded off the top ten places.

The 25th iteration of the World Airport Awards was cumulated by evaluating traveler experiences across different airport services and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

“This year HIA celebrates its milestone 10th year of operations and we are truly honored that passengers have voted us Best Airport in the World for a third time,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Al Meer was quoted as saying by Bloomberg on Thursday.

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Asia dominated the top spots with Seoul’s Incheon in third place, followed by Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Hong Kong – in 11th place – moved up considerably from 33rd place last year.

European airports dominated the second-tier, with Rome in 12th place, followed by Vienna, Helsinki and Madrid.

Qatar airport aims to beat passenger record

Melbourne and Copenhagen rounded off the top 20 as London’s Heathrow and Bahrain came in at 21 and 22.

US airports were nowhere to be seen near the top of the table, with the highest ranked, Seattle-Tacoma, slipping six places to 24.

For perspective, Boston Logan came in at 96 last year.

New York’s JFK earnt the low ranking of 93 –down from 88 – Mumbai was at 95 – down from 84 –, while Detroit and Berlin Brandenburg came in at 99 and 100.

Dubai likely to join the ‘100 million passenger club’ in 2024: report

Japan’s Okinawa was the biggest climber, from 199th to 91st position

World’s best airports of 2024:

  • 1.Doha Hamad
  • 2.Singapore Changi
  • 3.Seoul Incheon
  • 4.Tokyo Haneda
  • 5.Tokyo Narita
  • 6.Paris CDG
  • 7.Dubai
  • 8.Munich
  • 9.Zurich
  • 10.Istanbul
  • 11.Hong Kong
  • 12.Rome Fiumicino
  • 13.Vienna
  • 14.Helsinki-Vantaa
  • 15.Madrid-Barajas
  • 16.Centrair Nagoya
  • 17.Vancouver
  • 18.Kansai
  • 19.Melbourne
  • 20.Copenhagen

Also read:

