Travelling over the holidays: 8 destinations worth considering

As we hurtle through the last half of Ramadan, there are upcoming Eid holidays to think about. Over the horizon await a few days filled with family gatherings, friends, good food and more.

For those looking to skip and try to capitalise on Eid holidays by getting out of town, there are a few budget-friendly destinations that have become popular in recent years.

Here is a selection of a few cities that caught our attention.

Baku, Azerbaijan

An aerial view of Baku, Azerbaijan.

Baku, the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan, is a low-lying city with coastline along the Caspian Sea. Popularly knows as the 'Paris of the East,' the city is steeped in arts, culture and history.

It's famed for its medieval walled old city, which contains the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a vast royal complex, and the iconic stone Maiden Tower that were designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2000. Contemporary landmarks include the Zaha Hadid–designed Heydar Aliyev Center which are stand out in the city skyline against traditional buildings.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Baku, Azerbaijan currently ranges between Rs210,000 - Rs220,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Amman, Jordan

A view of the ancient city of Petra in Jordan's Ma'an region.

The capital and the largest city of Jordan, Amman is also the country's economic, political, and cultural center and home to historical sites such as the Temple of Hercules at the Amman Citadel, the Roman Theatre, the Odeon and the Nymphaeum that are steeped in Roman and Byzantine history.

Jordan is also home to many more otherworldly landscapes, such as the Unesco World Heritage site of the city of Petra. Also one of the seven new wonders of the world, the city was carved out of the distinctive red sandstone rock, 2,400 years ago.

Other popular spots include Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, the Treasury, one of the biggest sites within Petra and the famous red sands of the Jordanian desert.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Amman, Jordan currently ranges between Rs183,000 - Rs230,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Nathia Gali, Northern Pakistan

A view of Pindi point in Murree, Pakistan.

Nathia Gali is a hill station and mountain resort town located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. It is accessible via a flight or a drive from the capital city of Islamabad.

Located about 20 miles away from both Murree and Abbottabad, Nathia Gali is popular for its natural beauty featuring lush green meadows, deep forests of oak, cedar and pine and fogs visible in the summer months.

It is also home to plenty wildlife and is popular within the spring and summer months, as there is no heavy snowfall.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Islamabad currently ranges between Rs37,000 - Rs50,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Istanbul, Turkey

The city of Istanbul, as viewed from the Bosphorous.

Aside from its prime location -- the country flanks both Europe and Asia divided only by the Bosphorous river -- the city and its monuments speak to just that duality -- being veritable gateways to both Western and Eastern influences.

Istanbul, the largest city also serves as the economic, cultural and historic hub, is home to plenty sites such as the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Süleymaniye Mosque, Galata Tower and more. Grand Ottoman palaces are plenty, amongst those, the 19th-century Dolmabahçe, Çırağan, Beylerbeyi and Küçüksu palaces on the Bosporus are worth seeing.

For those looking for a beach escape, the nearby coastal city of Bodrum offers much respite and access to many new hotels that have developed as part of a tourism push. It also happens to be a ferry ride away from neighbouring Greece.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Istanbul currently ranges between Rs169,000 - Rs174,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Lisbon, Portugal

An aerial view of the city of Lisbon, Portugal.

The hilly, coastal capital city is considered one of Europe's major economic centers, and yet employs a genuinely laid-back vibe, a far cry from the screaming hustle-bustle of most major financial hubs.

The city is flanked by the historic and imposing São Jorge Castle, once home to Muslim rulers who ruled Portugal, Northern Spain and Northern Africa. Islamic influence is evident on sites and monuments throughout Lisbon, all the way into Seville and Granada as well as Morocco, across the strait of Gibraltar.

Lisbon's Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and high city views encompasses the old city’s pastel-colored buildings, Tagus Estuary and Ponte 25 de Abril suspension bridge.

Just outside Lisbon is a string of Atlantic beaches, from Cascais to Estoril, and a drive away is the spectacular coastline of Algarve, leading you all the way to Spain, if one wishes.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Lisbon currently ranges between Rs475,000 - Rs600,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Manila, Phillipines

A view of Palawan island, Phillipines.

The bustling historic city is full of things to see and do — including museums, parks, theaters, shopping malls and with proximity to stunning islands, including the stunning Palawan island, with clear aquamarine waters, limestone cliffs and lagoons .

Manila, also known as the 'Pearl of the Orient,' is a foodie's city, home to plenty street food markets. Their famous rice terraces are visible in Banaue, soaring 1500m above sea level, and are recognised as a UNESCO Heritage Site, while the famous chocolate hills sit on the nearby island of Bohol.

The historic city of Vigan sits on the western coast of the island of Luzon, near Manila, and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site full of unique architecture and cobblestone streets reflecting a fusion of Asian and European design.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Manila currently ranges between Rs280,000 - Rs380,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

A view of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Also formerly known as Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City is the country's economic centre, featuring chaotic streets, colonial-era buildings, exciting nightlife and an endless variety of superb food, both Vietnamese and international. It is also home to Vietnamese War history museums and the Củ Chi tunnels, used by Viet Cong soldiers.

Mekong delta lies just west of the city, home to floating markets and rice paddies.

Also popular is the famed Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northeast Vietnam consisting of more than 1,600 islands and inlets. Its towering limestone islands topped by rainforests, offer many activities like scuba diving and hiking.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Ho Minh Chi City currently ranges between Rs288,000 - Rs385,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Angor Wat temple complex, located in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Lying just west of Vietnam, Cambodia is another Southeast Asian paradise boasting lush beaches and fabulous food.

Siem Reap, the country's second largest city is a popular tourist destination boasting French colonial and Chinese architecture and cosmopolitan restaurants.

The city is also home to the grand UNESCO-listed Angkor Wat temples, the former centre of the Khmer Empire which ruled from the 9th to the 15th centuries.

Also popular with visitors is Ta Prohm, home to the site of Angelina Jolie's 'Tomb Raider', which features a temple that’s half-covered by the jungle. Phnom Penh, the capital city, is home to the art deco Central Market and the glittering Royal Palace.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Siem Reap currently ranges between Rs460,000 - Rs480,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between April 19-24.