Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Pakistan once again retained its dubious ranking as the fourth-worst passport in the world, just ahead of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the 2024 rankings released by The Henley Passport Index.

Source: The Henley Passport Index 2024 Global Ranking

The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. The methodology cross-checks each passport against all 227 possible travel destinations through the course of the year.

The top spot was shared by France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, boasting a mobility score of 194 – the number of countries they now have visa-free access to.

For perspective, Pakistan currently has a mobility score of 34, while Afghanistan – at the bottom of the list – has a score of 28.

Pakistan has remained in the same spot for the last two years.

Residents of France, Germany, Italy and Spain now have visa-free access to three more countries than last year.

Finland, South Korea and Sweden came in 2nd place, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands shared third place, allowing travel to 192 places.

The UK now ranks in 4th place with access to 191 destinations, and the United States and Canada were in 7th place, with visa-free access to 188 countries.

The UAE was the fastest climber over the past decade, settling in 11th place this year, offering access to 183 destinations without requiring a visa.