AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Pakistan once again retained its dubious ranking as the fourth-worst passport in the world, just ahead of Syria,...
BR Life & Style Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:33pm

Pakistan once again retained its dubious ranking as the fourth-worst passport in the world, just ahead of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the 2024 rankings released by The Henley Passport Index.

Source: The Henley Passport Index 2024 Global Ranking
Source: The Henley Passport Index 2024 Global Ranking

The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. The methodology cross-checks each passport against all 227 possible travel destinations through the course of the year.

The top spot was shared by France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, boasting a mobility score of 194 – the number of countries they now have visa-free access to.

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

For perspective, Pakistan currently has a mobility score of 34, while Afghanistan – at the bottom of the list – has a score of 28.

Pakistan has remained in the same spot for the last two years.

Residents of France, Germany, Italy and Spain now have visa-free access to three more countries than last year.

Finland, South Korea and Sweden came in 2nd place, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands shared third place, allowing travel to 192 places.

The UK now ranks in 4th place with access to 191 destinations, and the United States and Canada were in 7th place, with visa-free access to 188 countries.

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

The UAE was the fastest climber over the past decade, settling in 11th place this year, offering access to 183 destinations without requiring a visa.

Also read:

Pakistan Henley Passport Index

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Read more stories