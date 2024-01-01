BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Life & Style

Travelling in 2024: 5 places worth considering

BR Life & Style Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:25pm
A view of Lisboa Casino in Macau, China.
As we begin 2024 with a list full of resolutions, if travel is on top of that list, then its best to get a head start.

Plenty of global events and new openings and developments are set to occur over the course of the year, making it an exciting one to head out to explore and discover.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar.

Cairo, Egypt

Photo: Grand Egyptian Museum
This year, Giza, just outside of Cairo, is set to witness the grand opening of the much-Grant Egyptian Museum (GEM) – 20 years in the making – this spring.

The museum will hold 100,000 ancient artifacts, 4,549 of which will be from the tomb of the famous King Tutankhamun, and located in close proximity to the pyramids.

Although Egypt is aiming to boost tourism as a result of this opening, the ongoing war in the region is likely to dictate how many visitors are able to make it out for the opening.

A roundtrip ticket to Cairo is currently coming in at Rs300,000 from January 15-19 on an online ticketing platform.

Macau, China

The former Portuguese colony, also known as the Las Vegas of Asia, balances its old-world charm with an urban atmosphere for a unique visit.

Although it was battered during the pandemic, it has since recovered, and is all set for business again. Fresh off hosting the Macau Grand Prix, Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue for calendar year 2023 was up by 333.8 percent year-on-year.

A roundtrip ticket to Macau will set you back about Rs250,000 from January 15-19 on an online ticketing platform.

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Offering visa-free access to citizens of 86 countries, Uzbekistan’s untouched landscapes and well-preserved architecture are ripe for exploration.

Uzbekistan also sits at the heart of the fabled Silk Road, a historic trade route that ran from China and India to the Mediterranean. Explore Samarkand for Timur’s tomb and Silk Road sites, as well as stunning mosques and local crafts.

A roundtrip ticket to Samarkand is coming in at Rs120,000 from January 15-19 on an online ticketing platform.

Paris, France

Photo: olympics.com
Perennially at the top of every traveller’s list, this year is set to be no different with the impending 2024 Summer Olympics.

The city is already rushing the restoration of the famed Notre-Dame cathedral – which was damaged in a fire, the refurbishment of public infrastructure, as they ready to welcome a whopping 3 million tourists.

Hotels are already booking up as are restaurant reservations. Definitely not for the faint-hearted, but a sight to witness, for sure.

Currently, a roundtrip ticket to Paris is coming in at Rs146,000 from January 15-19 and Rs200,000 from June 15-20 on an online ticketing platform.

Ilulissat, Greenland

Sightings of the Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights, are no doubt on every aspiring traveller’s list and there is no better place to spot them than in stunning Greenland.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark situated northeast of Canada, is set to get a little more accessible for international travelers this year with new airports opening in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and the coastal city of Ilulissat.

Learn about the Inuit people who’ve lived in the region for thousands of years, take in the UNESCO-listed Ilulissat Icefjord, which offers unfettered views floating icebergs, and of course skygazing.

Explore Ilulissat in September (the beginning of prime Aurora Borealis-spotting months) beginning at Rs700,000 on an online ticketing platform.

