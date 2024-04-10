Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, nation to celebrate Eid today

Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Record high closing: KSE-100 settles at 70,315 after another 1% gain

Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan

Double taxation pact with US: apex court dismisses appeals against SHC, LHC

Pakistan’s ‘Nazuk Mor’ is a Harvard Business School case study

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Irfan, Usman earn maiden calls as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand series

