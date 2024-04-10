BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 9, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, nation to celebrate Eid today
- Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman
- Record high closing: KSE-100 settles at 70,315 after another 1% gain
- Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan
- Double taxation pact with US: apex court dismisses appeals against SHC, LHC
- Pakistan’s ‘Nazuk Mor’ is a Harvard Business School case study
- Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation
- Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR
- Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward
- Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
- Irfan, Usman earn maiden calls as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand series
