AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-10

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has upward revised customs values on the import of a wide range of branded potato chips from all origins.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a valuation ruling number (1870 of 2024) on Tuesday.

According to the ruling, the directorate has fixed new customs values on the import of Potato Chips brand(Various Flavours)Pringles; Ligo; Chizzpa; Jacker Potato; Kracks; Hunter’s; Mister Chips; Tiffany; Kettle; Potato Chips brand Poppin and other branded chips of different flavours.

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

The ruling revealed that the Customs values of Potato Chips were determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The existing valuation ruling was around seven years old and the customs values determined therein were not reflective of prevailing international market. Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by this Directorate to determine the same.

In this regard, the meeting was held in the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi. Ninety days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs Customs Valuation Karachi import of branded potato chips

Comments

200 characters

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories