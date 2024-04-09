Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected on Tuesday as the Senate chairman, Aaj News reported.

Meamwhile, PML-N’s Syedal Khan Nasir was elected deputy chairman.

Earlier today, the session of the Senate commenced where as many as 43 senators took oath as members of the House.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the session of the Senate.

The election of chairman/deputy chairman Senate were held despite the election in 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly being postponed.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Gilani was the only contender for the post.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it would not participate in the chairman/deputy chairman Senate elections in protest against the postponement of Senate elections on KPK 11 seats.

PTI also moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for postponement of Senate chairman/deputy chairman elections on Monday besides writing to Secretary Senate for poll postponement.

The IHC had sought a reply from respondents till this report’s filing.