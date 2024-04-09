AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2024

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan District, the military media wing said on Tuesday.

“On 09 April 24, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in South Waziristan District.

“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement.

Army vows ​accountability over deadly attack on Chinese nationals

Weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

The development comes a few days after the security forces killed 10 terrorists in operations in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

