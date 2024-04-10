AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-10

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Steel Melters Association has sent a SOS signal to DISCOs and FBR as documented steel melters are facing serious threat, to the tune of complete closure of industry, from the mushroom growth of unregistered furnaces, with 1 Ton capacity, which are actively involved in mega electricity theft in connivance with culprit officials of DISCOs, moreover evading Income tax and sales tax, by cheating FBR’s monitoring system.

The prices of steel products of such offenders are much less than the actual cost of production of the registered steel melters, who are regularly paying the actual electricity bills to DISCOs and depositing all the applicable taxes to the Government.

These circumstances have resulted in a miserable situation for the steel melters to bear the huge losses on their products leading to closure of their businesses and unemployment of poor masses.

Payment of ST: Steel melters for reinstating special procedure

The Association has demanded stern action against black sheeps of DISCOs who are facilitating electricity theft. Furthermore, the Association has given a wakeup call to the authorities to control smuggling of steel in the border areas of Iran and Afghanistan, as cheap steel products are adding fuel to the fire under the given conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR DISCOS Sales Tax income tax Steel melters Pakistan Steel Melters Association

Comments

200 characters

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories