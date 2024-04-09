AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s ‘Nazuk Mor’ is a Harvard Business School case study

BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 08:00pm

You know your country has serious issues when it becomes a case study for potential future leaders and managers. In Pakistan’s case, its situation is being taught at the Harvard Business School.

The case study titled ‘Pakistan at 75: When Will the “Nazuk Mor” End?’ is for use in Professor Alberto Cavallo’s the Business, Government, and the International Economy - Spring 2024 at Harvard Business School, and currently making the rounds in WhatsApp groups.

The school’s MBA programme was ranked 11th in FT Rankings for 2024.

Case studies are a common method of teaching in business schools and used by professors to present students a real-life example, followed by discussions on how to resolve issues facing the entity.

This case study makes the reference to ‘Nazuk Mor’ in its title, a phrase rather repeatedly used during political sloganeering and to convey Pakistan’s persistent problems with political instability, interference in running government affairs, corruption, and constant boom-and-bust economic cycles.

The reference to 75 comes from Pakistan, which earned independence in 1947, facing the same issues even in 2023 – not much changed in 2024 either – with bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), loss-making state-owned entities, and high inflation continuing to dominate headlines. While elections did take place in February 2024, the new government has been formed with reluctant partners, and analysts believe that decision-making would again be problematic.

Business Recorder reached out to the Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) Special Permissions Team to reproduce excerpts of the case study or republish it in full. A response was awaited till the filing of this report.

The case study was prepared by Harvard Business School Professor Meg Rithmire, Salaar A. Shaikh (MBA Class of 2023), and Hong Zhang (Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School).

Pakistan Economy PTI IMF programme Pakistan and Russia US and Pakistan IMF and Pakistan Harvard Business School STRUCTURAL ISSUES

Comments

200 characters
Rebirth Apr 09, 2024 08:02pm
Instead of installing Harvard law graduates, these private college grads install Mohsin Naqvi to support Babar Rizwan. Will HBR share a case study on US debt that’s $35 trillion and 130% of their GDP?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s ‘Nazuk Mor’ is a Harvard Business School case study

Record high closing: KSE-100 settles at 70,315 after another 1% gain

Rupee maintains stability against US dollar ahead of holidays

Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Oil prices ease slightly, eyes on talks for Gaza ceasefire

Inflation woes have taken the shine off Pakistan’s Eid festivities

Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan

Hamas says Israeli proposal fails to meet Palestinian demands but is under review

Irfan, Usman earn maiden calls as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand series

SIFC helps FBR collect Rs6.71trn in Jul-Mar FY24

Read more stories