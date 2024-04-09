Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Wednesday

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Wednesday, April 10.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the development following a meeting in Islamabad.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday, he said the decision was taken based on the testimonies received from the different parts of the country.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), participated in the central committee meeting.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there was a chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1445 AH on Tuesday evening.

The weather was expected to be partly cloudy/fair in most parts of the country, it said in a statement shared on X.

The government has already announced a three and four-day holiday for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday evening.