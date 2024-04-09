AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Wednesday

  • Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee says decision was taken based on testimonies received from different parts of the country
BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 09:14pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Wednesday, April 10.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the development following a meeting in Islamabad.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday, he said the decision was taken based on the testimonies received from the different parts of the country.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), participated in the central committee meeting.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there was a chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1445 AH on Tuesday evening.

The weather was expected to be partly cloudy/fair in most parts of the country, it said in a statement shared on X.

The government has already announced a three and four-day holiday for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday evening.

Ruet e Hilal Committee Eid-ul-Fitr Eid ul Fitr 2024 Shawwal moon sighting Eid moon

Comments

200 characters
Jk Apr 09, 2024 06:18pm
Celebrate Eid and Ramazan with Saudi Arabia and save money by eliminating all these people. Who will argue with this as it’s a birth place of our religion.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Saqlain Abbas Apr 09, 2024 08:10pm
Hmne chand dekha. District badin Province Sindh
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hannah Araqam Apr 09, 2024 08:25pm
Crescent has be seen or nort
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Adeel abid Apr 09, 2024 08:25pm
Eid ka chanda Lahore ma naizi express ka pass neazer aye ha
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

