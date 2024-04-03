AIRLINK 61.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BOP 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.62%)
DGKC 67.79 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.86%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (7.04%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.3%)
HUBC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.33%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 37.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (6.57%)
OGDC 121.95 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.65%)
PAEL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.12%)
PRL 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
PTC 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
SEARL 54.48 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.77%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
TRG 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,960 Increased By 54.7 (0.79%)
BR30 22,622 Increased By 329.6 (1.48%)
KSE100 67,465 Increased By 579 (0.87%)
KSE30 22,140 Increased By 172.1 (0.78%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Apr, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • T-bills attract net inflow of $82mn in March to hit 4-year high

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz urges enhanced trade and connectivity with Iran

Read here for details.

  • Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

Read here for details.

  • In absence of major, sustained reforms, Pakistan to continue facing liquidity issues: World Bank

Read here for details.

  • Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Read here for details.

  • PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

Read here for details.

