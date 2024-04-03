BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 3, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- T-bills attract net inflow of $82mn in March to hit 4-year high
- PM Shehbaz urges enhanced trade and connectivity with Iran
- Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability
- In absence of major, sustained reforms, Pakistan to continue facing liquidity issues: World Bank
- Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators
- PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader
- Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn
- PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar
