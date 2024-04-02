AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
Pakistan

Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators

  • Elections postponed in KP assembly
BR Web Desk Published April 2, 2024 Updated April 2, 2024 06:39pm

Ishaq Dar, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Faisal Vawda were among those elected as Senators on Tuesday after polling held on vacant Senate seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures of Punjab and Sindh, Aaj News reported.

Polling started at 9am and concluded at 4pm in the NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies.

However, elections were postponed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to a stand-off between the provincial government and opposition over the oath-taking of MPAs-elect on reserved seats.

With 59 candidates in run for the polls, the lawmakers from three provincial legislatures- Punjab, Sindh and KPK and those from National Assembly, voted on the respective seats.

From Islamabad, Rana Mehmood ul Hassan, with support of the government’s coalition, bagged the general seat. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar won the technocrat seat.

From Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 10 seats, followed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) with one seat. Independent candidate Faisal Vawda also won Senate seat from the province.

From Punjab, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and PML-N’s Musadik Malik won the technocrat seat. On women seats, Anusha Rehman and Bushra Butt from PML-N won the elections.

ECP finalises arrangements for April 2 Senate elections

With the election of senators on all the eleven seats of Balochistan and those of seven general seats of Punjab unopposed, the elections were held on five seats of Punjab, 12 seats of Sindh, 11 seats of KPK and two seats of Islamabad.

Of them, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Punjab, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each, and one minorities seat of Sindh, seven general seats, two women and technocrats seats each of KP, and a general and technocrat seats each of Islamabad, had polls.

Senate election Senate seats

Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators

