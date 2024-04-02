AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz urges enhanced trade and connectivity with Iran

  • In meeting with PM, Iranian ambassador affirms Tehran's desire to further strengthen relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest
BR Web Desk Published April 2, 2024 Updated April 2, 2024 10:44pm

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan and Iran should work together to enhance trade and connectivity between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz passed these remarks at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, who paid a courtesy call on the prime minister, according to an official post on X.

During the meeting, Shehbaz stressed the need for both sides to work together to enhance trade, energy cooperation, road and rail connectivity, cultural exchanges, counter terrorism efforts and security cooperation.

The prime minister also appreciated Iran’s support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the situation in Palestine.

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

The Iranian ambassador affirmed Iran’s desire to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The development comes weeks after Federal Minister for Energy Dr Musadik Masood Malik said during a press conference that Pakistan had been engaged with the US administration to secure a waiver from US sanctions on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline in order to meet its energy needs.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline: a case that deserves greater attention

However, the US later said it did not support the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project from going forward, and cautioned about the risk of sanctions for Pakistan in doing business with Tehran.

The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, known as the Peace Pipeline, is a long-term project between Tehran and Islamabad and has faced delays and funding challenges for several years. The pipeline would transport natural gas from Iran to neighboring Pakistan.

After advising against the Iran pipeline, the United States last week said helping Pakistan address its energy shortage crisis was a priority for Washington and that it had supported the addition of approximately 4,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity in the country.

