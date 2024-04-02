AIRLINK 61.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.99%)
FCCL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.57%)
HUBC 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
OGDC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
PAEL 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.16%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 105.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PRL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.24%)
PTC 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SEARL 52.78 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.09%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
SSGC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 69.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.36%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,400 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.09%)
KSE100 66,749 Decreased By -47 (-0.07%)
KSE30 21,958 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

  • In 9MFY24, overall textile exports down marginal 0.3%, stand at $12.44bn
BR Web Desk Published 02 Apr, 2024 11:01am

Exports of Pakistan’s textile sector showed marginal growth in March, clocking in at $1.3 billion compared to $1.26 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year, a year-on-year increase of 3%, showed provisional data released by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Tuesday.

This is the fourth successive month when textile exports have posted a year-on-year increase.

However, the country’s textile exports in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-2024 were down by 0.3% or $0.04 billion to $12.44 billion.

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, exports declined nearly 8% as compared to $1.41 billion in February.

Textile exports are crucial for the South Asian economy, which faces a shortage of foreign exchange, and has to rely on debt-creating dollar inflow to shore up reserves, as they make up for the bulk of the its exports.

Last month, APTMA strongly rejected an increase of 223% in gas tariff in the last one year and termed it as detrimental for the export-oriented textile industry of Pakistan.

APTMA said the export-oriented textile industry of Pakistan is losing market share in the global marketplace due to the alarming rise in energy tariff.

It demanded the federal government reverse its decision of an astronomical increase in gas tariff to make textile exports competitive in the international market.

APTMA observed that the recent increase in gas tariff has proven to be disastrous for the export-oriented textile industry, which has the largest share of 60% in total exports of the country.

Pakistan Economy pakistan exports Textile industry APTMA textile sector All Pakistan Textile Mills Association textile products energy tariff Pakistan textile exports

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Polling underway to elect 30 senators

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 24.94pc to $17.03bn YoY

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories