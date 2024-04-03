AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-03

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has approached the Commerce Ministry to seek permission for the export of “expensively produced” sugar, aimed at finding a reason for the increase in its prices in the domestic market, well-informed sources in the Commerce Ministry told Business Recorder.

Mills purchased sugarcane at a price as high as Rs600/ 40kg as against the support price of Rs400/ 40kg in Punjab and Rs425/ 40kg in Sindh.

During the crushing season, mills locked horns with one another for procurement of sugarcane at any cost despite the fact that crop size was adequate and sugar produced was almost more than last year. After having committed the mistake of buying sugarcane at higher rates the cost of production of sugar went very high. Now PSMA has sought export permission to jack up the price and fleece the masses.

Digitalisation of tax system: PSMA for QR Code printed polypropylene bags

According to PSMA’s letter to the commerce minister, the sugar industry is the second largest agro-based industry of Pakistan after textiles. It generates direct and indirect business activity of Rs800 billion to Rs1,000 billion annually in agriculture, transport, allied industries, wholesale and retail markets. It pays around Rs125 billion in direct and indirect taxes to the federal, provincial and local governments. It provides direct employment to 1.5 million people and renders 5 billion USD worth of import substitution to the national economy.

The PSMA, in its letter, has apprised the commerce minister that surplus sugar production has been achieved at the end of crushing season 2023-24. Total available sugar in the current year is 7.5 MMT against an annual consumption demand of 6.00 MMT, having a surplus of 1.5 MMT.

“Continuous record sugar production every year is a blessing for the country; however, there is an urgent need to arrange for the disposal of surplus sugar to enable sugar mills to pay off sugarcane growers,” PSMA said, adding that it is imperative to formulate a policy for export of minimum 1.00 MMT of sugar in two tranches of 0.5 MMT each without putting any extraneous conditions like time limits to fetch best possible rates and to avoid international buyer’s exploitation.

The PSMA is of the view that a window of sugar export is currently available to Pakistan due to currency depreciation and the Indian ban on the export of sugar due to its local demand and increase in ethanol production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sugar Exports sugarcane PSMA Commerce Ministry

Comments

200 characters

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories