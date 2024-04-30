WB’s SARVP will visit Pakistan from May 6-8

ISLAMABAD: World Bank’s South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP), Martin Raiser is reaching Pakistan on a three-day visit(May 6-8, 2024) to Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, well informed sources in Finance Ministry told Business Recorder.

Raiser’s visit will include a continuation of outreach activities for the ‘reforms for a brighter future’ initiative, which supports dialogue on the key policy areas of fiscal sustainability, private sector growth, energy, stunning, agriculture and climate change.

Additionally, he will meet with government counterparts to further build Bank’s engagement, including dialogue on the country’s partnership framework and the FY 25 pipeline. Raiser is also expected to meet with private sector representatives, development partners and academia to discuss the World Bank’s ongoing portfolio and the progress on the government’s reform programme.

