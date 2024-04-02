AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Pakistan

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

  • No other candidates’ nomination papers received for slot
Published April 2, 2024 Updated April 2, 2024 02:28pm

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq declared on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Ayub Khan as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House.

His name was finalised today during a meeting of opposition’s members Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub and Malik Amir Dogar with the Speaker in Islamabad today.

No other candidates’ nomination papers were received for the slot. The NA speaker declared PTI’s secretary general Omar leader of the opposition after the completion of the scrutiny process under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA.

On March 9, the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance had submitted Omar’s name for opposition leader in the NA.

The nomination was formally submitted to the office of the National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq by Malik Amir Dogar, who is the party’s chief whip in the house.

After the elections, PTI’s founder Imran Khan had nominated Omar for the prime minister’s post. However, on March 3, he was defeated by Shehbaz Sharif who received 201 votes, while the PTI leader secured 92 votes.

