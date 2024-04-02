PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq declared on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Ayub Khan as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House.

His name was finalised today during a meeting of opposition’s members Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub and Malik Amir Dogar with the Speaker in Islamabad today.

No other candidates’ nomination papers were received for the slot. The NA speaker declared PTI’s secretary general Omar leader of the opposition after the completion of the scrutiny process under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA.

On March 9, the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance had submitted Omar’s name for opposition leader in the NA.

The nomination was formally submitted to the office of the National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq by Malik Amir Dogar, who is the party’s chief whip in the house.

After the elections, PTI’s founder Imran Khan had nominated Omar for the prime minister’s post. However, on March 3, he was defeated by Shehbaz Sharif who received 201 votes, while the PTI leader secured 92 votes.