AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 05:02pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) underwent minor correction on Monday, as investors opted for profit-taking following successive record highs last week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 67,304.37.

However, the index soon witnessed a selling spree that continued till end of the session.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 66,796.32, down by 208.79 points or 0.31%.

On Friday, the KSE-100 closed lower by 137 points as traders took a breather after the index hit a record high.

Last week, the KSE-100 hit a record high of 67,142.12, which the market attributed to the advancement in the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and progress on a new IMF bailout programme.

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 20.7% on a year-on-year basis in March, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday, lower than the reading in February when it stood at 23.1%. On a month-on-month basis, the reading was up 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the local unit settled at 277.94, up by Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 238.83 million from 313.03 million a session ago.

The value of shares decline to Rs8.4 billion from Rs9.9 billion in the previous session.

P.I.A.C.(A) was the volume leader with 40 million shares, followed by Agritech Limited with 31.10 million shares, and P.T.C.L. with 21.23 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Monday, of which 139 registered an increase, 176 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.

