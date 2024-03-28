AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

  • Experts attributed the rally to the advancements on the privatisation front
BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 03:37pm

Buying spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 settled over the coveted 67,000 level on Thursday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 67,142.12 after an increase of 594.34 points or 0.89%. This is now its highest closing level in history. Its previous highest was achieved a day ago.

Market experts have attributed the rally to the advancement in the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and progress on a new bailout programme.

Foreign and local institutions are buying amid positive news on privatisation and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note on Thursday.

Buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including Lucky Cement, OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, PSO, SHEL, and SSGC settled in the green.

Last week, the IMF and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the second and last review of the $3 billion Stand By Arrangement (SBA). Subject to IMF board approval, Pakistan will have access to around $1.1 billion.

The two sides also remain engaged in negotiating a “successor medium-term Fund-supported programme to permanently resolve Pakistan’s fiscal and external sustainability weaknesses.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent government has also resolved to follow through with the privatisation process of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

In a key development, the board of the newly established PIA Holding Company endorsed the Scheme of Arrangement delineating the pathway for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines.

The inaugural board meeting, convened at the Secretary Aviation’s Office in Islamabad, marked the official commencement of the company’s operations. Formally endorsed by the Federal Cabinet on March 20, 2024, the government appointed its Board of Directors on March 26, 2024.

On Wednesday, bullish momentum had also persisted at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 66,500 level, closing at the then-record high of 66,547.78 with a jump of nearly 1%.

Internationally, Asian investors trod carefully on Thursday after a Federal Reserve official floated the idea of delaying or reducing interest rate cuts, while the yen held gains having briefly hit a 34-year low the day before.

A recent market rally has started to peter out as traders assess the outlook for US monetary policy, with a string of above-forecast inflation and economic data leading some to question whether the central bank can stick to its projection of three cuts this year.

Confidence has not been helped by comments from Fed officials in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.03, up by Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 421.1 million from 354.6 million a session ago.

However, the value of shares increased to Rs16.16 billion from Rs11.88 billion in the previous session.

P.T.C.L. Lotte Chemical was the volume leader with 55.7 million shares, followed by Lotte Chemical with 27.2 million shares, and Telecard Limited with 25.5 million shares.

Shares of 352 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 212 registered an increase, 111 recorded a fall, while 29 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX IMF programme IMF deal IMF and Pakistan PSX notice PSX stocks PIACL privatization

Comments

200 characters
AlipBAy Mar 28, 2024 02:05pm
Contrary to ground realities..sattah continues!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read more stories