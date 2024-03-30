Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday saw a huge stride on the local market after the world market hit the all-time highs, traders said.

The precious metal gained Rs 3800 and Rs 3258 to reach Rs 234800 per tola and Rs 201303 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global bullion value hit the all-time highs of $ 2254 per ounce, up by $ 40, with the local market further adding a $ 20 premium for its deals.

Silver prices inched up by Rs 20 and Rs 17.15 to reclaim its past levels of Rs 2600 per tola and Rs 2229.08 per 10 grams. Traders quoted the international silver prices at $ 25.05 per ounce.

