PILAP says concerned about judges’ letter

ISLAMABAD: The Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP) on Friday expressed concerns over a recent letter from six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

In a statement issued here, the PILAP said that the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary are fundamental to any democracy.

The PILAP underscored the importance of fair judicial review for public and government actions, while also advocating for accountability in both public and private sectors.

In light of recent events, PILAP urged for the preservation of justice and impartiality within the judiciary.

Any threat to judicial independence undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in the legal system.

PILAP calls for a thorough and unbiased investigation by the SJC, particularly involving the chief justice of Pakistan.

