CM’s ‘Agricultural Transformation Plan’ finalised

LAHORE: Three Centres of Excellence are being established in the province to conduct research and development on cotton, wheat, and rice crops as part of the Chief Minister’s agricultural transformation plan. The plan was finalized at a high-level meeting held Friday at Agriculture House, chaired by Punjab’s Secretary of Agriculture, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

During the event, the Secretary emphasized the transparent supply of 56 types of agricultural implements to farmers, subsidized by 60%. He also highlighted the establishment of model agriculture centres in Punjab through collaboration with the private sector, along with the development of 7,300 water courses across the province.

In order to ensure the supply of quality agricultural pesticides and fertilizers, the “Fertilizer Control Act 2024” is being drafted for approval, alongside finalizing amendments to the “Punjab Agriculture Pesticides Act 2012”. Moreover, to promote mechanization in the province, 24,800 modern agricultural machines will be provided to farmers over two years, costing Rs. 7 billion.

Additionally, efforts are underway to revamp the Punjab Seed Corporation for the availability of quality seeds, while the Punjab Agriculture Commission is being re-activated. Furthermore, agricultural graduates will be recruited on a contractual basis to strengthen agriculture extension linkages with farmers. Legislation is also being enacted to discourage the conversion of agricultural land into residential or commercial use. The Punjab Agriculture Research Board is also being reconstituted.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director of Punjab Seed Corporation Shan-ul-Haq, Special Secretary of Agriculture (Marketing) Dr. Muhammad Shahanshah Faisal Azim, Additional Secretaries of Agriculture (Admin) Punjab Ijaz Munir and (Planning) Captain Waqas Rasheed (retd), along with other stakeholders.

