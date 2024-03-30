Punjab PA, MuP project hold NMO programme

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly in collaboration with the Mustehkam Parlimaan (MuP) Project, implemented jointly by GIZ and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), organised a New Members Orientation (NMO) Programme for the newly-elected honourable members of the Punjab. The orientation aimed to equip the members with essential skills and knowledge to navigate their legislative roles effectively.

Led by esteemed facilitators, sessions covered crucial aspects including parliamentary procedures, legislative processes, oversight tools, and the functions of parliamentary committees. Attended by over 145 members, the programme provided a platform for collaborative learning and exchange of ideas among the honorable members.

These sessions were led by esteemed facilitators including Farhatullah Babar, former senator - Senate of Pakistan; Usama Khawar & Khalid Mehmood, Advisors to Speaker PAP; Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director PIPS; Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Deputy Team Leader and Aizaz Asif, Technical Lead, MuP.

Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and chief guest, expressed his congratulations to the newly elected members from both treasury and opposition benches during the inaugural session of the New Members Orientation Programme.

He emphasised the paramount importance of equipping these members with essential skills and knowledge as they assume their roles in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, citing the collaboration with the Mustehkam Parlimaan project as a testament to their commitment to fostering democratic values and strengthening parliamentary institutions in Punjab.

Participants were briefed on various parliamentary oversight tools essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in government operations, empowering public representatives to effectively carry out their constitutional duties.

“The New Members Orientation Programme offered invaluable insights into parliamentary procedures and oversight mechanisms, laying a foundation for effective governance and accountability,” this was highlighted by Farhatullah Babar, former senator - Senate of Pakistan in his presentation.

Participants were enlightened on the pivotal role of parliamentary committees, often referred to as the “mini legislature,” serving as a vital oversight mechanism. Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director PIPS, provided insights into the functions and powers of these committees, crucial for effective governance and legislative scrutiny.

The New Members Orientation Programme signifies a significant step towards fostering a culture of democracy, transparency, and accountability in Pakistan’s parliamentary system. By investing in the capacity building of elected representatives, the collaborative efforts aim to contribute to more robust legislative processes and improved governance outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024