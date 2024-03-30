Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Heavy rains kill 5 in Balochistan’s Dukki

INP Published 30 Mar, 2024 06:40am

DUKKI: Heavy rains in different areas of Balochistan including metropolis Quetta continued on the second day wherein five laborers died when the roof of a house collapsed in Dukki.

The local people removed the dead bodies and shifted them to the nearby government hospital. Thunderstorms also occurred in Loralai, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani and Zhob

The roads in provincial capital Quetta inundated with rainwater. Clouds also rained in Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Harnai, Sabi, Jhal Magsi

According to the Meteorological Department, Quetta, Loralai, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Harnai, Sibi and Jhal Magsi received heavy rain with strong winds and thunder.

The highest rainfall of 33 mm was recorded in Loralai. Due to landslides at the Dahana Sar area of Shirani, land communication between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was disconnected trapping hundreds of passengers.

According to the district administration, the restoration work of the highway has been started.

Balochistan heavy rains

Comments

200 characters

Heavy rains kill 5 in Balochistan’s Dukki

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories