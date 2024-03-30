Heavy rains kill 5 in Balochistan’s Dukki

DUKKI: Heavy rains in different areas of Balochistan including metropolis Quetta continued on the second day wherein five laborers died when the roof of a house collapsed in Dukki.

The local people removed the dead bodies and shifted them to the nearby government hospital. Thunderstorms also occurred in Loralai, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani and Zhob

The roads in provincial capital Quetta inundated with rainwater. Clouds also rained in Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Harnai, Sabi, Jhal Magsi

According to the Meteorological Department, Quetta, Loralai, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Harnai, Sibi and Jhal Magsi received heavy rain with strong winds and thunder.

The highest rainfall of 33 mm was recorded in Loralai. Due to landslides at the Dahana Sar area of Shirani, land communication between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was disconnected trapping hundreds of passengers.

According to the district administration, the restoration work of the highway has been started.