Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-30

US crude oil production down in Jan

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2024 06:39am

HOUSTON: US crude oil production dropped in January to 12.533 million barrels per day (bpd), a 6% decline from December following freezing weather that reversed production gains, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

A severe winter storm in January shut Texas refining capacity and drastically slashed oil production as it dumped snow and rain across a broad swath of the nation.

Crude oil output in Texas also fell in January to 5.361 million bpd, down about 5% from the prior month, the data showed, while production in North Dakota fell nearly 13% to 1.122 million bpd. US crude oil production reached historic highs of 13.3 million bpd last November and December. Texas, North Dakota and New Mexico, major oil producing states, all produced record amounts of crude oil in those months.

US oil US crude oil US crude oil production

Comments

200 characters

US crude oil production down in Jan

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories