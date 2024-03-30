Israel hits back at UN report warning of Gaza famine

JERUSALEM: Israel hit back on Friday against a UN-backed report that warned of imminent famine in Gaza, alleging the assessment contained inaccuracies and questionable sources.

The analysis released last week fuelled international concern by saying half of Gazans are feeling “catastrophic” hunger and projecting a possible famine in the territory’s north. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership estimated that 1.1 million people — half the population, according to UN figures — were facing dire conditions.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths called for Israel to allow unfettered access for aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said Israel “recognises the unfortunate impacts of the war on the civilian population of Gaza”.

But it added that Israel does not operate food distribution in Gaza and accused UN agencies of being unable to handle the quantity of aid arriving daily. “At any given moment there are hundreds of trucks held up at the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing after having completely been processed by the authorities in Israel,” the COGAT reply said.

Israel has tense relations with some UN agencies, particularly the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, which reported last week that Israel had barred it from making aid distributions in northern Gaza.

COGAT also questioned the accuracy of a line in the report that says a daily average of 500 trucks — 150 of them food trucks — arrived in Gaza before the war compared with 60 food trucks a day since.

“Pre-war, only an average of 70 daily trucks carried food,” COGAT countered, without providing a source.

Israel said it has placed no limit on the volume of humanitarian aid that can enter Gaza.

Israel also criticised the IPC assessment’s citation of casualty figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, saying the militants have a “strategic interest” in offering misleading information. The death tolls provided by Gaza’s health ministry are widely cited by media, humanitarian groups and the United Nations — and some experts have said they are quite possibly an undercount, not an exaggeration.

Israel’s military has waged a retaliatory offensive against Hamas that has killed 32,623 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the ministry.

Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack which started the war resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Palestinian militants also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, but dozens were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes about 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead.