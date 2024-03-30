PIMS directed to start evening shift of OPD

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister's Coordinator on Health Services and Regulations, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Friday, directed the management of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to start the evening shift of the outdoor patients' department (OPD) as morning shift is not sufficient to treat all the patients coming from far-flung areas of the country.

The coordinator gave these directions here while visiting the biggest health facility in the capital city. He also underscored the need for enhancing the hospital's operational efficiency. He also directed the management for the establishment of dedicated Kidney and Liver transplant centers, and the formation of a specialised committee to spearhead these initiatives.

Ahmed also pledged full cooperation to fulfil the human resource requirements of the hospital to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

He undertook a comprehensive visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to assess and review the medical facilities provided by the medical institution.

Accompanied by Health Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the visit aimed to ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery to the citizens.

During the visit, Ahmed personally inspected various wards of the hospital, including the emergency section, and engaged with patients to determine any concerns they might have faced during their treatment journey.

He emphasized the importance of patient-centric care and reiterated the government's commitment to address any shortcomings in the healthcare system on a priority basis.

Ahmed was also apprised about the near completion seven state-of-the-art operation theatres conforming to international standards.

He assured his unwavering support to the PIMS administration in its pursuit of excellence in healthcare provision.

Meanwhile, an environmental sample tested positive for WPV1 in District Badin. Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in environmental sample from a new district ‘Badin’ and other six previously infected districts.

This brings the total count of outbreak districts to 30 and positive environmental samples to 83 this year.

The virus isolated from the samples is genetically linked to the YB3A poliovirus genetic cluster, which disappeared from Pakistan in 2021, remained in circulation in Afghanistan and was reintroduced through cross-border transmission in January 2023.

This virus has been found in all positive samples and two polio cases reported this year.

Ensuring the health and safety of our nation's children is paramount, especially in the face of the persistent threat posed by poliovirus, said Secretary Shallwani while urging parents that embracing vaccination is not just a choice, but a responsibility we owe to our children to protect them from the disability-causing poliovirus.

The Pakistan Polio Programme has already conducted two nationwide polio campaigns, vaccinating more than 43 million children under five in both drives, while an outbreak response campaign is ongoing in 26 districts, including Chaman and Sukkur, to boost children’s immunity.

Another campaign is planned in April and in the coming months to keep children’s immunity against polio high.

