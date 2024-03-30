Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Judges’ letter issue: PTI Core body hammers out multi-pronged strategy

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee hammered out a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the judges’ letter issue, ensure the independence of the judiciary and rule of law in the country.

Giving a briefing about the decisions taken in the PTI Core Committee, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the forum rejected the inquiry commission tasked to probe the judges’ letter and demanded a commission comprising of sitting judges to conduct an open and transparent investigation into the matter.

He said that a judicial conference should also be summoned and all judges including the six who faced coercion and intimidation should be invited and they should be listened.

He made it clear that the country cannot go forward and make progress until a stop is put to institutional interference, adding that PTI leaders and workers were kidnapped and tortured and their homes were destroyed.

He announced that PTI would hold protests across the country for the independence of the judiciary and for reclaiming the stolen mandate on a daily basis especially in Islamabad.

He said that PTI leaders and workers would tell the nation their stories of detentions and the hardship they faced during incarceration.

Moreover, he stated that PTI would enhance its interaction with local as well as international media.

He said that an adjournment motion was tabled in the National Assembly so as to discuss the issue of the letter in detail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PTI core committee judges

Comments

200 characters

Judges’ letter issue: PTI Core body hammers out multi-pronged strategy

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories