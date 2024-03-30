Judges’ letter issue: PTI Core body hammers out multi-pronged strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee hammered out a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the judges’ letter issue, ensure the independence of the judiciary and rule of law in the country.

Giving a briefing about the decisions taken in the PTI Core Committee, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the forum rejected the inquiry commission tasked to probe the judges’ letter and demanded a commission comprising of sitting judges to conduct an open and transparent investigation into the matter.

He said that a judicial conference should also be summoned and all judges including the six who faced coercion and intimidation should be invited and they should be listened.

He made it clear that the country cannot go forward and make progress until a stop is put to institutional interference, adding that PTI leaders and workers were kidnapped and tortured and their homes were destroyed.

He announced that PTI would hold protests across the country for the independence of the judiciary and for reclaiming the stolen mandate on a daily basis especially in Islamabad.

He said that PTI leaders and workers would tell the nation their stories of detentions and the hardship they faced during incarceration.

Moreover, he stated that PTI would enhance its interaction with local as well as international media.

He said that an adjournment motion was tabled in the National Assembly so as to discuss the issue of the letter in detail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024