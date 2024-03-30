Letter by six IHC judges: PTBA urges CJP to launch full investigation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) on Friday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to launch a full investigation over the letter written by six honourable judges of the Islamabad High Court containing serious allegations of intervention in judicial proceedings and in their personal lives.

In a letter, PTBA stated: We highly recommend to your honour to have a proper investigation to determine the actual cause of this unprecedented event and also request that the reason and people behind this to be identified.

The bar association emphasized the gravity of the allegations, requesting that for the purposes of judicial independence the outcome of the investigation is made public and strict action is taken against those found involved in any type of interventions to hamper dispensation of justice.

We are sure that these judges have written this letter out of stress and mental agony which has dragged them to express their view publicly.

Although this is not the usual practice from the judges and we are conscious that these types of pressures and interventions have also allegedly taken place in the past. But these six Honourable Judges have come forward to protect the dignity and esteem of this Honourable institution, the letter said.

