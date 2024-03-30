Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Letter by six IHC judges: PTBA urges CJP to launch full investigation

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 07:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) on Friday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to launch a full investigation over the letter written by six honourable judges of the Islamabad High Court containing serious allegations of intervention in judicial proceedings and in their personal lives.

In a letter, PTBA stated: We highly recommend to your honour to have a proper investigation to determine the actual cause of this unprecedented event and also request that the reason and people behind this to be identified.

The bar association emphasized the gravity of the allegations, requesting that for the purposes of judicial independence the outcome of the investigation is made public and strict action is taken against those found involved in any type of interventions to hamper dispensation of justice.

We are sure that these judges have written this letter out of stress and mental agony which has dragged them to express their view publicly.

Although this is not the usual practice from the judges and we are conscious that these types of pressures and interventions have also allegedly taken place in the past. But these six Honourable Judges have come forward to protect the dignity and esteem of this Honourable institution, the letter said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC SC CJP PTBA IHC judges

Comments

200 characters

Letter by six IHC judges: PTBA urges CJP to launch full investigation

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories