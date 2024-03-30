Hearing of FJC vandalism case adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, Aamer Masood Mughal and others without proceedings.

Due to the unavailability of the ATC judge, the court adjourned the hearing of the case against the PTI leaders as well as Ali Nawaz Awan who parted ways from PTI, till April 17.

Mughal and Awan appeared before the court along with their lawyer Sardar Masroof. The PTI’s secretary general appeared with his counsel Babar Awan.

Police had nominated Omar Ayub and Awan in cases registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, while Mughal was nominated in the first information report (FIR) registered at Shams Colony police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024