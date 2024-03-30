CBD Punjab invites BNU students on study tour

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), invited students of Beaconhouse National University’s Razia Hasan School of Architecture and Design for a study tour of CBD Punjab.

The tour aimed to enlighten students about the complexities and features of high-rise building design.

Director of Architecture and Planning CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab Sial, briefed the students about high-rise design and building construction methodologies.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives stating that students are the architects of the future. He highlighted CBD Punjab's commitment to providing opportunities for professional development to students, with this tour being a part of that endeavour.

While addressing the students Sameer Aftab Sial said, "The design of high-rise buildings encompasses various complexities and features.

It is essential to familiarize students with these aspects through their degree programs so that they can shine in the future with modern knowledge,"

During the tour students also visited CBD Punjab's site and showed keen interest in the various ongoing projects of CBD Punjab. The tour served as a platform for students to explore and express their enthusiasm for the diverse projects undertaken by CBD Punjab.

CBD Punjab continues its tradition of fostering students' professional growth, with this tour being a testament to its commitment to providing practical exposure alongside academic learning.

