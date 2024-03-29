AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Opinion Print 2024-03-29

Impact of inflation on daily life in Pakistan

Ahsan Sikandar Published March 29, 2024 Updated March 29, 2024 04:52am

Pakistan is grappling with an economic crisis defined by skyrocketing inflation. The rise in prices, across a multitude of essential goods, has had a devastating impact on citizens across all income groups. Everyday life for Pakistanis has become an increasingly desperate struggle for survival.

For low-income families, inflation has pushed the cost of even the most basic necessities beyond reach. The price of staples like wheat flour, rice, and cooking oil has soared, forcing many into making difficult choices. Reports abound of parents skipping meals to ensure their children have something to eat, while others find themselves unable to afford critical medicines for chronic illnesses. The desperation is tangible as queues of people lengthen at subsidized food stalls, and an increasing number of people turn to charities or begging on the streets.

Middle-income households, while cushioned somewhat from the most severe effects, have seen their standard of living deteriorate rapidly. They face tough choices regarding education, healthcare, and even leisure activities. Parents are withdrawing children from private schools they can no longer afford, while routine medical check-ups and non-urgent treatments are delayed or cancelled as costs rise.

As inflation spirals, salaries remain largely stagnant, leading to an erosion of purchasing power. As more of their fixed incomes are consumed by necessities, families are forced to cut back on anything considered non-essential, leaving little room for unexpected expenses or emergencies. This situation is fostering a sense of insecurity and hopelessness among those once considered financially stable.

The psychological toll of this inflationary crisis is substantial. The constant stress and uncertainty over how to make ends meet are taking a toll on mental health, and contributing to a growing sense of despair. The frustration of watching their dreams slipping away from their grasp is evident in rising levels of public anger.

The impact of inflation is not limited to individuals; businesses and the overall economy also suffer. Many small and medium-sized businesses are finding it difficult to survive as the cost of materials and transportation increases. This has led to job cuts and closures, further exacerbating the unemployment crisis. Rising input costs are being passed on to consumers, pushing inflation even higher.

The government has implemented some measures to address the inflation problem, such as increasing interest rates and offering targeted subsidies. However, their impact has been limited to date. Long-lasting, structural solutions are needed: promoting sustainable economic growth, controlling government spending, and investing in social safety nets for the most vulnerable are critical first steps.

The ongoing inflation crisis in Pakistan represents a fundamental challenge to the well-being and future prospects of its citizens. It is a complex issue that requires urgent, comprehensive and sustained action from the government and stakeholders to restore stability and offer hope to the people of Pakistan.

Ahsan Sikandar

The writer is a student at Aitchison College

