Nawaz, Maryam meet party members in Faisalabad

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with PML-N MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders from Faisalabad Division, who apprised the Chief Minister about issues and development needs of their constituencies.

The CM said, “More than 4.8 million Ramadan Nigahban hampers have been distributed across Punjab while a comprehensive system of solid waste management is being implemented in 36 districts of the province.” She said that target has been given to establish PPP mode of waste management system in all 36 districts including villages in next 3 months.”

The parliamentarians congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the successful completion of Ramadan Nigahban Package. They also thanked Chief Minister for ‘Suthra Punjab” Programme and other innovative projects for the public welfare.

Nawaz Sharif said on the occasion, “Together we will bring Pakistan back to its place.” He added, “Had our government not been removed, Pakistan would have been on the heights of development.” He explained, “Everyone has seen what the illegal invaders have done to this country. Not only PML-N but the state of Pakistan was also abused.” He added, “Although it will be a difficult year or two, the time of relief will surely come.”

Nawaz Sharif said, “The entire country, including politicians, administration, and police have to work hard to pull Pakistan out of difficult times.” He gave confidence to the bureaucracy by saying, “Your CM is with you. Work for the province and the country.”

The CM said, “I have come today with Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to offer condolences and show solidarity with the bereaved family.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024