Police directed to send challans of power theft cases to court

LAHROE: Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad presided over a video link meeting on investigation matters at the Central Police Office, in which all the SSPs, SP Investigation and other supervisory officers of the province participated.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Punjab reviewed the progress report of last 10 years of cases and challans. In the meeting, the individual performance of each district regarding the rate of pending challans and cases under investigation was reviewed. The performance of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Attock and Wazirabad districts in timely completion of challan was appreciated.

Additional IG Investigation Punjab assigned the task to improve the performance to other districts as soon as possible. He said that the timely completion and submission of Interim Challan should be ensured in close coordination with the prosecutors. In light of the MoU with the Prosecution Department, the pending work should be dealt with expeditiously through mutual coordination.

Additional IG investigation directed to complete the challans of electricity theft cases of Punjab along with the prosecutors and send it to the court. He further said that the rate of submission of challans should be improved by completing the investigation of murder, rape and other serious crimes as soon as possible. All officers should work like a unit to eliminate pending workload through effective management.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police’s crackdown against kite flyers and metal strings is continuing rapidly across the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed all RPOs, DPOs to intensify the campaign against kite flying, in continuation of which, during the last 24 hours, 245 cases were registered against the accused involved in kite flying from all over the province and 242 accused were arrested.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that more than 54 thousand kites, above than 800 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. Spokesman Punjab Police while giving details of the ongoing crackdown for the past one month briefed that, during last one month Punjab police registered more than 3100 cases under anti-kite flying across the province including Lahore, the police teams arrested 3233 suspects from across the province. More than 163,000 kites and 3593 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab directed to take strict actions against those who manufacture, buy and sell metal strings and kites without discrimination. IGP Punjab directed that accused involved in heinous business do not deserve any exemption, adopt zero tolerance. IG Punjab tasked CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs to make the crackdown more effective against kite flying.

IG Punjab directed that the anti-social elements involved in the online business of kites and strings should also be brought under the grip of the law and be severely punished.

