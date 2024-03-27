‘Bandits become threat to economy’

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain said that the problem of riverine area robbers has gotten worse.

The dacoits are damaging the economy, the reputation of the country, and the aviation industry, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan might see a cut in the airlines’ flights from other countries coming to Pakistan.

He said that while the lives of the people have become tormented due to the bandits, the aviation industry is also suffering. The dacoits of katcha have become very active on social media, in which they can be seen armed with rockets, missiles, and anti-aircraft weapons. The presence of anti-aircraft armaments with them has caused a wave of concern all over the world.

The foreign airlines whose flights come to Pakistan are worried that the bandits may target their planes and cause heavy damage.

He said that the state of the country’s aviation industry is not good. Many countries used to give warnings to travellers about PIA, but now the passengers have also been deprived of the facility of insurance. In case of an incident, the travellers will not get any compensation.

