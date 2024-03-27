Punjab PA speaker rules ‘Constitutional authority to decide on vote recounts in any constituency’

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, issued a ruling on Tuesday emphasising that constitutional authority vested in the Election Commission to decide on vote recounts in any constituency. This comes amidst opposition claims challenging the validity of Khan Bahadur Dodger’s oath.

In a session marked by delays, lasting two hours and thirty-two minutes, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan addressed various issues, including opposition concerns over the oath-taking process and incidents of alleged mistreatment.

Opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bachhar raised a point of order regarding an incident involving PTI leaders and law enforcement agencies outside the Anti-Terrorism Court.

He recounted an encounter with DSP Bilal, expressing concerns over the treatment of opposition members compared to those from the treasury benches. In response, Speaker Khan condemned the incident and urged Bachhar to present a privilege motion in the House.

Finance Minister of Punjab, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, emphasised the importance of fair treatment for opposition leaders and promised inquiries into the alleged mistreatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani addressed statements made by PML (N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah, urging adherence to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) laws and cautioning against actions that could strain alliances.

Adding to the discourse, PML (N) MPA Sher Ali Khan voiced concerns over the establishment of a special economic zone in his constituency, highlighting potential adverse effects on local residents. He proposed prioritizing the construction of small dams in the Pothohar region to address water scarcity issues.

