Terror attack in Moscow: Foreign Secy visits Russian Embassy to convey condolences

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Islamabad to convey Pakistan’s profound condolences to the Russian people and government on the carnage caused by the inhumane terror attack in Moscow.

Signing the condolence book, the foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the terror attack and expressed solidarity with Russia in this hour of national grief, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

On March 22, as many as 139 people were killed and dozens others injured in a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

