Minister for providing health care to masses near homes

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

LAHROE: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has said that it is the top most priority of the Punjab government to provide better healthcare facilities with modernized infrastructure near their homes and districts. It is the responsibility of the executing agency to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe so that citizens can benefit from them as soon as possible.

This was stated by him while chairing the 66th board meeting of Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority at IDAP office on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Executive Officer of IDAP, Shah Meer Ahmed briefed the chair about three health-related projects in Lahore and Sargodha District, on which Minister Communication and Works Punjab Mr. Sohaib Ahmed Bherth approved IDAP as the executing agency for the construction of Punjab Institute of Cardiology 2 in Jinnah hospital, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, and Nawaz Sharif Cancer Treatment and Research Center Lahore.

Bherth also approved the financial year budget 2024/25 of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority. The meeting was attended by Secretary C & W Sohail Ashraf, Secretary Transport Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretaries of Finance, Agriculture, Primary and Secondary Punjab, and I & C.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

