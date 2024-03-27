Revamping project in govt hospitals being completed soon

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said they are trying to complete the ongoing revamping project in the government hospitals of Punjab soon.

“Delay in treatment of patients coming for treatment in government hospitals is intolerable,” the minister said while chairing a meeting held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

During the meeting, the minister made a detailed review of the ongoing revamping projects in the government hospitals of Punjab.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah briefed the minister about the revamping projects.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “Heads of government hospitals should also play their effective role in completing the revamping project soon.“ He further said that during his visit to the government hospitals, we will not tolerate even one percent of negligence in the treatment of patients, poor sanitation arrangements, non-availability of medicines and absence of doctors. He also directed the special secretary to monitor the revamping project on daily basis.

